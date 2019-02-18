Speech to Text for School board makes agreement with Four Oaks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mason city school distirct wants to help students in need of individualized attention. tonight the board is approving to rent a space for students at four oaks behavioral facility in mason city. teachers say some students aren't ready to jump into the large school setting and this will allow them to get help until they are ready. only around three to five students will be in the classroom at the it could grow on the needs of the student it is always based on the students needs but four oaks says they are willing to get more staff if needed as that grow. venem says they are ready to start class tomorrow.///