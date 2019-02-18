Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors

This comes after 2 reported burglaries

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

heard it before... but in case you forgot... one north iowa community's police department is reminding residents to lock their doors after two cars were effortlessly entered overnight. the manly police department posted on its facebook page this morning á about the vehicle breaká ins... saying valuables were taken. alex anderson with m and m auto services tells kimt no matter where you live... it's a good idea to lock the doors and consider an alarm system.xxx "it's always good to encourage to keep your doors locked, especially if you have an alarm system. if you think you lock the door, so what they're going to break the window and you have to replace what they stole plus what they broke. if you have an alarm system it's gonna help, it's probably gonna get them to 'nope i'm out, not gonna do this.'" /// police haven't any leads in this case.. if you have information á you are urged to contact manly police./// if
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Tracking another midweek snow system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors

Image

Towering Snow Banks

Image

'Save the Planet' engineering challenge

Image

Wooden boxes for cancer patients

Image

Tracking a Few More Rounds of Snow.

Image

Record-breaking snowfall in the area during February

Image

Random Acts of Kindness Day in Rochester

Image

Woodworker uses his talents to give back

Image

Students come together to save the world

Image

Protesters on Presidents' Day

Community Events