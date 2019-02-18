Speech to Text for Towering Snow Banks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all the snow we've seen lately has really been adding up. that's right... large mountains of snow are lining area parking lots... and piles along driveways and roadways are becoming a hazard for drivers. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with more. xxx that's right... i'm about 6'ft tall and as you can see this snow pile is taller than i am. this is just one example of the snow headaches drivers are facing. xxx s sot: the roads have been pretty icy and the sidewalks especially. vo:the month of february has been overwhelming. ohááá and we're not done yet. we've set a record of over 20áinches this month. that snow now piled into neighborhood mountains. sot: i got a lower car so i have no idea so i have to kind of edge out and hope that i can see it. vo:hope wouldn't appear to be on ethan moser's side. he's a student at the university of minnesotaá rochester and almost fell victim to the massive mounds. sot: the other day actually and i almost got hit because i couldn't see the car and the snow mounds go ll the way down so it blocks the view completely. vo:as you can see here just pulling up to the corner is difficult to see... you almost have be in the street to get a full picture... a recipe for an accident. sot: we've been going around the city doing haulout now just due to the fact that snow piles like that are causing accidents around the city. vo:it's a big task removing snow from the area. rochester public works is busy clearing over 500 miles of roads and snow removal companies like snow proz are also helping clear some of the area... but snow proz owner says there's a problem. sot: it's really expensive to do and there's no way around the cost and frankly we're running out of places to put snow right now as it is period. vo:as we wait for a warm up and crews like snow proz and the rochester with more snow coming our way... jordan is urging people to be cautious when pulling out onto the roads. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3.///