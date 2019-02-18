Speech to Text for 'Save the Planet' engineering challenge

give free haircuts to rube goldberg contraptions... they complete a simple task with a series of chain reactions... and students from 7 north iowa school districts put their creative and science skills to the test... today all in the name of learning and competition. kimt news three's alex jirgens takes us inside saint ansgar middle school where the theme was saving the imagine being tasked having to save the world á but you have to do it in some sort of contraption much like this one. "we built a general spiral design, showing that the everyday worker is a real superhero." nat 10 teams from 7 school districts converged on the st. ansgar middle school gym. the goal: to test a machine that sets up a chain reaction to accomplish a simple task. jack sievert and christian eckard have been hard at work on their project for a few months. "it's a very complex process. it's kinda touchy. if one step doesn't work, the next step won't get off, so you want to make a very reliable machine." (nats of another chain rection) devin schwiesow (shweeásow) is a science and tech teacher at st. ansgar high school. he says the challenge is a great way to combine all aspects of the steam fields. "the science and engineering component, but also the presentation that they have to do and also the artistic component of this. what we really like about this project is that it not only incorporates science and technology, but also incorporate some of the arts as well." this fun challenge has students like eckard looking into steamá related careers after graduation. "i've always liked mechanical engineering, and the components of designing, but the desk job