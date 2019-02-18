Clear
Wooden boxes for cancer patients

A man is making wooden boxes for children to store their cancer Beads of Courage.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

families á living states away... they're connected by a deadly disease á the mayo clinic á and the generosity of one man. joseph davis's wife is a cancer patient á and thanks to her success while doctoring at mayo clininc á he wanted to say "thanks". take a look. xxx <(nat of mario head) (nat: "just made a pin for it so they can move it back and forth) these toys might look like mere decorations atop exquisite woodworking. but for woodturner joseph davis á "my signature was to put a toy on top of the lid" these unique boxes are a way to give back to mayo clinic á and support the youngest patients combating cancer. standup: "these are just some of the boxes joseph has made. they're different sizes. they're different wood, but one thing is the same for each of these they all take about 6 hours to make." "i love designing them. i try to make every one of these different. every lid is different, every design on the bottom of every lid is different." on this trip to mayo á joseph met the bos family... 4 year old christian bos has been battling leukemia since last july. for every medical procedure the young fighter endures á he collects another bead of courage... to store in his box. (nat of 583) "it's heartwarming. it's heartwarming. it's a beautiful momento for his journey. joseph has made 50 boxes á
