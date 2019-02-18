Speech to Text for Tracking a Few More Rounds of Snow.

we're joined now by kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox. sara á just how cold is it going to get tonight? xxx sunny skies have helped melt a lot of weekend snow from area roadways which will make things much smoother during the evening commute. conditions will remain calm and dry tonight, with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills near á10 thanks to a light northwestern wind. a mix of sun and clouds will move through tuesday before another snow system comes in overnight tuesday to wednesday. snow will be heavy at times during the overnight and morning hours wednesday, with most of us looking at another 3á6" across the area. temperatures will remain mild in the lower 20s to lower 30s through the weekend. with the milder air comes another chance for a rain/snow storm friday night through sunday. this particular system will need to be monitored as another significant amount of snow is possible. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near á3. wind chills neat á10. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: mix of sun and clouds highs: upper teens. winds: south southeast at 4 to 8 mph. tuesday night: increasing clouds/snow starting overnight.