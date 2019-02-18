Speech to Text for Record-breaking snowfall in the area during February

left and right this winter. but as k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is finding out-- not everyone is excited to be part of a record- breaking winter.xxx maplive:tired of shoveling mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mason city schools.jpg amy and george you see that baseball field on the map, yeah i'd rather be talking about that myself--but here we go again. more snow on the way. biran live-lintro-2 the mounds in mason city are piling higher and higher. and people digging themselves out today say enough is enough already.xxx tired of snow-mpkg-1 tired of snow-mpkg-9 natural sound people are still digging out from the weekend. natural sound and it's getting old. i'm sick of it tired of snow-mpkg-4 what bothers me is my back and shoveling was i don't have a snowblower are you shoveling and get close to 60 your back is feeling it lowerthird2line:tired of shoveling rochester, mn rochester has already set a new record for snow in the month with around 22 inches--mason city is well on its way to breaking the record. tired of snow-mpkg-7 i can believe it and i hope it don't happen currently mason city has seen eleven inches-- and the kimt storm-team 3 predicts four to six will fall tuesday into wednesday. more is predicted this weekend... meaning we are getting close to breaking the record set in 19-61 - leaving people wondering where to put all the snow. natural sound tired of snow-mpkg-6 the piles are huge you really got a throw get a pie or just falls back down the sidewalks or driveway so yeah we've had plenty and i'm done tired of snow-mpkg-8 natural sound others are left wondering when it will end. you do it in the wind comes and you're back out there the next day or you get a couple inches and you got to get the sidewalks cleaned so people don't slip and fall / biran live-ltag-2 both scott and daniel shovel mutliple driveways helping out their neighbors and loved ones--so you can imagine shoveling this much is getting old quickly. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. by this time last year in febuary we had just under seven inches of snow.