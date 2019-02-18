Speech to Text for Random Acts of Kindness Day in Rochester

of kindness week" here in rochester. mayor kim norton says she hopes the message to be kind will have a ripple effect throughout the city. random acts of kindness-vo-1 lowerthird2line:random acts of kindness day rochester, mn she's proclaiming today - february 18th - as "random acts of kindness day." the city is honoring people who are already doing good work.... like pasquale presa who owns pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria. he's given pizza to people in need in the community. today he was given the kindness award. he tells k-i-m-t it's the least he can do for the community.xxx random acts of kindness-sot-1 lowerthird2line:pasquale presa owner, pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria it's hard for me to take a dollar from them when i know that there going through a lot more than what we're going through. so we're trying to help others. there are other kindness events scheduled throughout the week. tomorrow - barbershop talk will be giving out free haircuts to low-income and homeless residents.