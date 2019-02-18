Speech to Text for Woodworker uses his talents to give back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from topeka kansas - is leaving his mark on the pediatric cancer ward at mayo clinic. kimt news 3's katie lange...joins us live in studio... katie - why is someone from several states away wanting to give back to mayo?xxx new life for empty boxes-bmintro-2 george and amy - it all began a few years ago when joseph davis's wife was diagnosed with cancer... the couple frequently made trips to the mayo clinic... and it was during one of those trips - he knew he had to give back to the clinic for all they had done for his family... so he turned to his passion... woodworking.x xx new life for empty boxes-sotvo-1 new life for empty boxes-sotvo-3 "we had a bunch of toys around the house that had been for our grandkids and we found mickey mouse. my wife said, hey, why don't you put that on one of the boxes. he was the first one i put on one of the boxes and consequently it has grown to this." new life for empty boxes-sotvo-4 these boxes are handcrafted by joseph - each of them taking around 6 hours to construct... it's part of the beads of courage program - where kids receive beads for every step along the way in their journey to beat cancer. instead of just stringing the beads on a lan- yurd - kids can store their beads in these wooden boxes... and play with the toy on top.xxx new life for empty boxes-bmtag-2 joseph has already made 50 boxes - and has no intentions of stopping any time soon. the story doesn't end here though...coming up at six - i'm there as joseph meets a rochester family whose little boy is battling cancer... and was lucky enough to receive one of his boxes. george? /