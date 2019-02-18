Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Students come together to save the world

Students used their STEM skills to build machines in order to save the world.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Students come together to save the world

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10 teams from 7 school districts in north iowa gathered at saint ansgar for an engineering challenge. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was in st. ansgar for today's competition - and has the story.xxx engineering machine design challenge-mpkgll-1 engineering machine design challenge-mpkgll-2 imagine being tasked that you have to save the world - but you have to do it through some type of contraption. many different students from school districts across north iowa converged at saint ansgar middle school to show off their contraptions - just like these ones - and how to do just that. lowerthird2line:save the planet challenge st. ansgar, ia using everyday objects like marbles and power switches - teams were asked to show they could accomplish this feat. josie einertson and nathan hannemann from northwood- kensett high school are a part of a team trying to save earth from a volcanic eruption. in the process - they encountered challenges - inlcuding the weather. lowerthird2line:josie einertson northwood-kensett high school "even on two hour delays we have shortened class periods. we would just get to thinking of a new idea it would already be time to go because class was over a little early.." lowerthird2line:save the planet challenge st. ansgar, ia in st. ansgar - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the winning team came from saint ansgar. they built a seed-planting machine. / a
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Tracking another midweek snow system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors

Image

Towering Snow Banks

Image

'Save the Planet' engineering challenge

Image

Wooden boxes for cancer patients

Image

Tracking a Few More Rounds of Snow.

Image

Record-breaking snowfall in the area during February

Image

Random Acts of Kindness Day in Rochester

Image

Woodworker uses his talents to give back

Image

Students come together to save the world

Image

Protesters on Presidents' Day

Community Events