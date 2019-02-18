Speech to Text for Students come together to save the world

10 teams from 7 school districts in north iowa gathered at saint ansgar for an engineering challenge. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was in st. ansgar for today's competition - and has the story.xxx engineering machine design challenge-mpkgll-1 engineering machine design challenge-mpkgll-2 imagine being tasked that you have to save the world - but you have to do it through some type of contraption. many different students from school districts across north iowa converged at saint ansgar middle school to show off their contraptions - just like these ones - and how to do just that. lowerthird2line:save the planet challenge st. ansgar, ia using everyday objects like marbles and power switches - teams were asked to show they could accomplish this feat. josie einertson and nathan hannemann from northwood- kensett high school are a part of a team trying to save earth from a volcanic eruption. in the process - they encountered challenges - inlcuding the weather. lowerthird2line:josie einertson northwood-kensett high school "even on two hour delays we have shortened class periods. we would just get to thinking of a new idea it would already be time to go because class was over a little early.." lowerthird2line:save the planet challenge st. ansgar, ia in st. ansgar - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the winning team came from saint ansgar. they built a seed-planting machine. / a