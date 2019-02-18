Speech to Text for Protesters on Presidents' Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

demonstration s are happening across the country today in response to president trump's national emergency declaration. the order signed friday freed up billions to contsruct a wall on the u-s border with mexico. the president's critics held rallies nationwide today--- including in rochester. kimt news three's calyn thompson was at the rochester rally today and joins us now live downtown... calyn?xxx national emergency protest-lintro-3 amy and george - this all took place in peace plaza this afternoon. national emergency protest-lintro-2 the couple dozen protesters are using the holiday today to say the president is wrong in his actions. but one woman i spoke to after tells me she thinks president trump didn't really have another choice.xxx national emergency protest-pkg-1 national emergency protest-pkg-2 nat: hey hey ho ho president trump has got to go the signs are a clear indication - people are not pleased with the president. national emergency protest-pkg-3 we have a long history in our country of presidents who take thoughtful action when they need to act in an emergency. they do what they believe is right, and sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong, but i think what our current president is doing is doing things for his own political agenda, and to get himself reelected in 2020, and not what the people want. national emergency protest-pkg-6 some in attendance think it's a problem with accountability. national emergency protest-pkg-5 the job of our congress is to balance out the executive branch. we got three branches in our government, and our congress has not been doing their job to hold the president accountable. national emergency protest-pkg-7 move on dot org is using the holiday to gather signatures that will ask congress to not only overturn the president's declaration - but defund what they call his anti-immigration agenda. nat: everyone is welcome here in rochester. cheers without the immigrant community, the united states wouldn't be what it is today. nat: be supportive as united states citizens. we're all in this together... but others see it differently. national emergency protest-pkg-4 we hear these words that oh you know we can't do this, we can't do that ya know it will take away our privileges. but he's trying to give us the privilege of living in a free country instead of dealing with these people that are coming in. / national emergency protest-ltag-2 what's clear to me is no matter what side... people want safety and protection for people in the united states - whether that be for immigrants or natural born citizens. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. in addition to these protests-- the attorneys general in both new mexico and california are filing lawsuits against the president to legally challenge his declaration. /