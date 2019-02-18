Clear
National FFA Week

Local students get an early start at a career in agriculture.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

is a major industry in our area. and to ensure the future of farming...it's important to get kids interested in ag at a young age. that's where the future farmers of america comes in. it is national f- f-a week. kimt news three's annalise johnson shows us how one local school is celebrating.xxx ffa week-llpkg-1 ffa week-llpkg-2 i'm here at hayfield community schools - one southeastern minnesota schools that is celebrating ffa week. lowerthird2line:national ffa week hayfield, mn students involved in future farmers of america are busy today cleaning their class area and getting it ready for a pancake feed on thursday. it's one of their ffa week events that students lauren louks and noah klocke are looking forward to. ffa week-llpkg-4 "hopefully see a lot of people on thursday because everybody likes pancakes. i like to eat pancakes." ffa week-llpkg-6 in addition to the breakfast - today is pajama day - and later in the week there will be an ag olympics during lunch - and ffa trvia. advisor jessi beucler tells me the week means a lot to her and her students. ffa week-llpkg-5 "being in ffa when i was younger, which led me to become an ag teacher, it's a really great way to recognize an organization that can have a lot of potential for students and it allows them to become effective leaders, hopefully find a career path" ffa week-llpkg-7 it's a week for ffa students to show off their ffa chapter to their peers and community - and celebrate the skills and opportunities ffa gives them. ffa week-llpkg-8 "i've learned a lot. i've gotten a lot better at public speaking and i've just grown as a person and i think it's really important to have those experiences." for ffa week - the community is invited to a pancake feed thursday from 7 to 11 at the school. in hayfield, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. / t-shirts will be sold at the pancake feed to raise money for fifth grade teacher michelle klennert...who is battling spinal cancer. /
