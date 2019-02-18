Speech to Text for Tracking Some Sun and Cool Temperatures Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this ------ morning. time to check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby every 10 minutes. (((weather at wall((( any lingering snow showers will clear out before sunrise but roads will still likely be a mess for your monday morning commute. plan on going at least 5 to 15 mph under the speed limit. clouds will clear partly for today leaving us with a mix of sunshine and some cloud cover into the afternoon but highs will remain below average in the middle to upper teens. conditions remain calm tonight with mostly cloudy skies, a light wind, and lows near á2. for tuesday, expect a similar forecast with perhaps a touch more of cloud cover and highs in the middle teens. more snow will move in around midnight on tuesday night and will continue for much of tuesday. this will be a strikingly similar system to this weekend with an additional 2á 6" possible. expect delays and cancellations for wednesday. temperatures turn more mild by the end of the week with lower 20's and partly cloudy skies thursday and highs in the upper 20's to lower 30's for friday and the weekend. we are tracking more snow and even some rain friday through sunday in what could be another big system. today: mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: north northwest at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near á2. winds: light and variable. tuesday: partly sunny. thanks brandon.