Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

A path to state becomes more clear.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 12:07 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 12:07 AM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some section brackets were released. the 1áa girls basketball bracket was released yesterday and here are the seedings. no surprise as grand meadow gets the top seed after just one loss on the season. this is a loaded section as after the superlarks it's goodhue, hayfield and the defending state champs lyle pacelli. fá c, kingsland, houston and blooming prairie follow. looking at the second half of the rankings ,19 teams make up this tournament. the play in game comes this tuesday night and the first rounds matchups taking place on thursday. in one double a basketball lake city gets the top seed followed by caledonia, lourdes, cotter and zumbrota mazeppa. don't count out the six seed stewartville who is still having a good year. last year's champs byron is 12th and the 16th seed will be decided in a play in game between chatfield and cannon falls. section 1áa boys hockey seedings were released today. among area teams albert lea sits at third, lourdes is fourth and austin is seventh. and in one double a after a 20á3 regular season, century is third, mayo is 5th. john marshall is eighth followed by dodge
Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
Tracking below average air and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

Image

Pancake breakfast helps legacy of two Rochester students live on

Image

Strike Out Homelessness

Image

How to fight the flu with peak of season possibly coming soon

Image

Iowa and Minnesota seeing low flu activity

Image

11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry contest

Image

Testing water for Nitrates

Image

Wrestling state championship

Image

Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

Image

Prep basketball highlights: Iowa girls regionals

Community Events