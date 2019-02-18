Speech to Text for Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

some section brackets were released. the 1áa girls basketball bracket was released yesterday and here are the seedings. no surprise as grand meadow gets the top seed after just one loss on the season. this is a loaded section as after the superlarks it's goodhue, hayfield and the defending state champs lyle pacelli. fá c, kingsland, houston and blooming prairie follow. looking at the second half of the rankings ,19 teams make up this tournament. the play in game comes this tuesday night and the first rounds matchups taking place on thursday. in one double a basketball lake city gets the top seed followed by caledonia, lourdes, cotter and zumbrota mazeppa. don't count out the six seed stewartville who is still having a good year. last year's champs byron is 12th and the 16th seed will be decided in a play in game between chatfield and cannon falls. section 1áa boys hockey seedings were released today. among area teams albert lea sits at third, lourdes is fourth and austin is seventh. and in one double a after a 20á3 regular season, century is third, mayo is 5th. john marshall is eighth followed by dodge