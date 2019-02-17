Speech to Text for Pancake breakfast helps legacy of two Rochester students live on

methá2nd offense./// helping a legacy live on... that's the goal of a pancake breafkast hosted by the knights of columbus. it took place at the church of resurrection in rochester. community members filled up on pancakes all to raise money for the graham and meredith rooke memorial scholarship. the scholarship honors two rochester elementary students who died in a car accident ba8. their mom didn't want to go on camera today but tells káiámát this scholarship gives financial assistance to families in need in rochester catholic elementary schools. vince meyer is with the knights of columbus and says 20 years after graham and meredith died, this scholarship helps their memory live on.xxx those two students, event though they're no longer with us, their able to carry on their memory through their generosity that they're supplying to somebody else. organizers say they raised about 11á hundred dollars today... about half of that will