today people are bowling to help with a growing cause in rochester... homelessness. a couple weeks ago during the "polar vortex"... the problem in our community seemed apparent more than ever as people flocked to area warming shelters. and we've recently reported how mayor kim norton is starting a task force to help with the issue. tonight á kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how people in rochester are people laced up their shoes and hit the lanes for the official winterfest event, strike out homelessness. bowling ball hitting pins people of all ages came out to bowlocity to raise money for family promise rochester. that's the only shelter in town for families without a home. amy baker brought her kidss to support the cause. i think this brings great awareness that this is a need in our community. which is exactly what organizer rudy naul... we're excited that you're all here. hopes it would do. i think it's just a good way for families to appreciate what they have and have that family fun time, and hopefully understand that not all families are as blessed and lucky to have that. he also hopes it gives people a better understanding of what homelessness looks like. people maybe have a stereotype, picture of what homelessness is in their mind. majority of our families are working, it's just something happened, whether it be medical, car repair, or something that took away from their rent money. that's something baker also discovered after volunteering with the shelter. you think older gentleman on the corner with the center. and for me it was like families and working families working full time. with mayor kim norton's new task force and the turn out of sunday's event, it's an issue baker feels people are really started to see. i'm grateful that it feels like we're starting to open our eyes to it and really be thinking about as a community that's seen as one of the most giving communities that we'd be giving to everyone, not just some. these are our kids and our families, not those kids and those families. today's event raised about 2 thousand dollars for family promise