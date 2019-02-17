Speech to Text for How to fight the flu with peak of season possibly coming soon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesoa and iowa are seeing low levels of flu activty... compared to this time last year. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us why we might not be in the clear just yet. olmsted county public health tells me that while we haven't seen many people with influenza so far, we're not out of the woods just yet. the yellow on the map shows iowa and minnesota are seeing low flu activity... compared to red colored states showing high flu activity this time last year. libby schmidt with olmsted county public health says this year's flu season isn't as bad, but the peak of it could still be ahead... and wants to remind people á to take it seriously. every year we see hospitalization s and we see deaths. it's similar to the cold and people can of ride it off, but i think it's something we should always be aware of and make sure we're taking precautions. like covering a cough, always washing hands, and staying home when you do have symptoms. for more ways on how to protect yourself against the flu, you can come down to the public health building and check out this board that has a number of ways on how to fight the flu. reporting in rochester schmidt also says as we get closer to a possible rise in flu cases, it's never too late to get a vaccination... but of course it takes two weeks until