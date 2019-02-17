Speech to Text for Iowa and Minnesota seeing low flu activity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of today's weather forecast... the cádác map shows low levels of flu activity in minnesota and iowa... compared to this same time last year... all the red and orange colors indicating high flu acitivity. libby schmidt with olmsted county public health says we are seeing a more mild strain of the flu this season, which helps explain the low numbers. but just this week... they've received more calls from schools and day cares saying the flu so it seems to be maybe on that uprise, getting to the peak in those last couple of weeks. we're not out of the woods yet, so it's still really important to stay home when you're sick. with the peak of flu season possibly on it's way,