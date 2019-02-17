Clear
11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry contest

Winners from grades 3rd-12th won a cash prize

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 11:28 AM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 11:28 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for 11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry contest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

867á billion the rochester diversity council hosts an annual event... called the martin luther king junior poetry contest... that looks to shed light on diversity in our area. today á the winners of the contest read their poems aloud. children from third grade all the way to seniors in high school were awarded inside the children's musuem. caitlyn benitez won third place in the six thru eighth grade category. she tells káiámá t she wrote a poem from her experience.xxx it's about people from all around the world who come to america and then stay there as their home. each contest winner won a
