Testing water for Nitrates

community members in fillmore county are facing... high levels of nitrates in their ground water. you may remember these discussions about bringing a hog farm to the county. high nitrates were a big part of people not wanting it in the area. that's because of the health risks. children are must vulnerable because high levels can harm their oxygen flow... that's known as blue baby syndrome. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in preston... learning how the community is working to understand the cause of the chemical.xxx reporter: you see this creek right behind me is a popular spot for people to fish but residents in the area are testing this water and wells in their community to check for levels of a deadly chemical. nats:water sot: nitrates are a risk to our ground water. vo:residents across fillmore county are coming into the national trout center... waiting in line with jars of water... to test for nitrates. sot: colorless, odorless, tasteless vo:caleb fischer is testing water samples... giving out the bad and good news. nat: yup you got a zero so that's good. vo: but not everyone was so lucky... john weiss is an avid fisher who brought in a sample from a creek he frequently visits. the results came in... a shocking number of nitrates in the area he loves. sot: it hurts you want the water to be pure. vo:so how did so much nitrates get into the streams and wells in the area? jefrey broberg explains this didn't happen over night. sot: studies that shows that much of the water in peoples wells here has been at the surface since 1954. it's perculated through the ground and anything we put on the ground and it dissolves in that last 60á years is likely to now be in our ground water vo:every year the center collects data from the samples... searching for a pattern... this map shows in bright pink where the highest levels of nitrates were in 20á18. sot: here's a well that had 13.27parts point million nitrates that's over the health risk limit you should not drink that water. vo:as fillmore county residents test their water... weiss hopes the community data will spark more action. sot: maybe that will convince land owners to do a better job and convince the legislators to do something they've been holding this event for the past five years. if you missed today á you can stop by the national troute center anytime during business hours where they will test your water for free and mail you the results.///