Wrestling state championship

the books á and a few lucky wrestlers will be bring hardware back home. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock is in des moines with the highlights from the title matches. kaleb??? (kaleb gillock á kgillock@kimt. com) hey good evening á wrestling fans in this arena haven't been disappointed with the highá intensity action they've seen over the past few days á so let's show you the highlights. (iowa wrestling state championships á des moines, ia) newman catholic head coach á mark bertsch á and trent goodale of osage were inducted to the wrestling hall of fame this evening then it's time to get to the action and wells fargo arena was rockin'. we start in class 2a at 106 pounds where crestwood's á carter fousek á now trails five to three. but wait for it.... fousek gets the escape at the end of the third period sending us to overtime at five apiece. fousek á able to get another two for the win and this freshman has his first state title under his belt and jhe's speechless... (carter fousek á crestwood) open your mind right now man... "i'm just excited really excited." (iowa wrestling state championships á des moines, ia) then at 132 pounds in class 2a á clear lake's eric faught and jack gaukel had one escape point a piece at the end of regulation á but faught gets out of the hold in the extra period á that's enough for the win á he finally clinches a title on his fourth attempt. (eric faught á clear lake) it's about freaking time i've been here three times in the finals it's the best feeling right now. it didn't even hit me i didn't really want to celebrate i've never been like that when i won i just got up i knew i did the job and i'll have fun later. (mike lester á clear lake head coach) again it goes back to the effort that these kids are outting into our team and how they believe in each other because we've talked about it you know got into the sectionals top 10, then we see district topáfive, and then we showed them this how we're sitting second and just the emotions of that i mean we are a very emotional team and how we get excited about it that's why i do this) (iowa wrestling state championships á des moines, ia) and in class 1a at 195 pounds chase mccleish of newman catholic and zach ryg of central springs á ryg with just a flatout dominating performance taking his state championship. (zach ryg á central springs) feels great it's what i've been working for all year can't thank my coaches and family all the people that supported me all the way through this supports been amazing. (iowa wrestling state championships á des moines, ia) also in class 3a at 106 á jace rhodes was defeated on a 7á0 decision. colby schriever also lost his match at 138 by pin á and had an apparent elbow inijury. (kaleb gillock á kimt news 3 sports) in des moines á kaleb gillock