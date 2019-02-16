Speech to Text for Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

another two. cancer is something that affects each and every one of us, almost every knows someone who has fought the disease. tonight the rochester grizzlies hosted their pink in the rink night. grizzlies hosting breezy point, rochester in the offensive zone, kasson native nick leisan gets the one timer to go but it's saved by jacob maclennon. the six foot eight goaltender had 42 saves in this one, he shut down the grizz until late in the second period. lucas newman to richard szabo and szabo flips it top shelf for the goal. it took them nearly two periods to get on the board but it