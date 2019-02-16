Clear
Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

The Grizzlies hosted Breezy Point while raising money for a cause.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another two. cancer is something that affects each and every one of us, almost every knows someone who has fought the disease. tonight the rochester grizzlies hosted their pink in the rink night. grizzlies hosting breezy point, rochester in the offensive zone, kasson native nick leisan gets the one timer to go but it's saved by jacob maclennon. the six foot eight goaltender had 42 saves in this one, he shut down the grizz until late in the second period. lucas newman to richard szabo and szabo flips it top shelf for the goal. it took them nearly two periods to get on the board but it
Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

