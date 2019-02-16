Clear
Prep basketball highlights: Iowa girls regionals

Teams looked to get closer to punching their ticket to the state tournament.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights: Iowa girls regionals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new fans packed the bleachers for the showdown between osage and crestwood tonight. sidney brandau takes the ball first with a pass off to rylie olson and that's good from beyond the arc. then they do it again, only this time for two. but then crestwood get's their chance... brooklyn ferrie sinks this from the outside for three. the cadets takes control again with sharon goodman grabbing two more points. finally osage's mia knudsen makes a pass to dani johnson and she'll drop it for two more points. mason city in playoff action taking on decorah at home. things kick off with mohawks megan meyer with the bucket to get the crowd going. it's a fight for control off the rebound by mason city's ali rood but she will get one from the back for three. meyer says, i'm not done yet... she knocks down the three pointer and mác is home cooking. jada williams will attempt for a basket but it's no good. but meyer backs her up and they get
Tracking more snow tonight into Sunday.
