Amy Klobuchar stops in Mason City

klobuchar is making her first round of campaigns... and is in the state with the first in the nation caucus. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning it's important to have a presence throughout the midwest.xxx hundreds are packing into lorados in mason city to hear what the senior minnesota senator stands for... natural sound so many people that she's giving her speech twice to an overflow room in the mall. natural sound with the hawkeye state as the first in the nation caucusááiowans take their job seriously to hear what the candidates have to say and stand for. off to the races you get to see the candidates you get to talk politics but senator klobuchar isn't wasting time stopping in other midwest states. her first stop today was eau claire wisconsonááa state former senator hillary clinton lost in 20á16. i think it's a great place to start after the last election i think the midwest needs a candidate like amy but klobuchar maintains that's not the reason she's making her first stop in wisconson. i was just showing it i can win in wisconsin that i can win in iowa that i can win across the midwest and that was part of why we announced our campaign on the mississippi river because it starts in minnesota where you can jump over it at like itasca it goes to wisconsin then i go to iowa the senator says she's planning a number of tours throughout iowa as well as campaigning in wisconson. for those coming out to see her á that's not an issue. she can start wherever she wants to start we got to hear more and be nice to get everyone of them to come to mason city i know are a senator klobuchar will continue her iowa tour tomorrow in knoxville... and be back thursday at the ankeny dinner.///