Tracking More Snow For Tonight

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx clouds will continue to increase this evening leading to the return of snow showers late this evening á around 10pm in the southwest to around midnight to the northeast. everyone is under a winter weather advisory starting tonight and lasting through sunday night. the snow will be light to moderate tonight with heavier snowfall rates in north iowa with generally light snow for all through most of sunday beginning to taper off in the evening and ending around midnight. expect generally 2á4" across southern minnesota and 3á6" with locally higher amounts in north iowa. expect travel days and church cancellations for sunday. it'll be cooler to start off the work week with highs in the lower to mid teens monday and tuesday with partly sunny skies. we are tracking more plowable snow for tuesday night into wednesday as temperatures begin to warm slightly, back into the mid 20's by wednesday. temperatures remain generally mild into the weekend with another big system delivering the threat of rain and snow friday night and saturday morning as temperatures rise to the middle 30's but fall on saturday leading to snow into saturday night. tonight: snow arrives / 10pm á midnight/light to moderate snow. lows: low to mid teens. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: snow continues. highs: low to mid 20's. winds: northeast at 10 to 20 mph. saturday night: snow tapers/mostly cloudy. lows: upper thanks brandon./// while this winter has been a brutal one for north iowans
Tracking more snow tonight into Sunday.
