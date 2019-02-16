Speech to Text for Minnesota section wrestling finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sports. section wrestling culminated today at the mayo civic center and what huge matchups we had. we start in section one double a where top seeded kasson mantorville faced lake city. km would make quick work of lake city, at the 126 pound class, giovanni ruffin with the take down, give him two points. and then two more this was the personificatio n of this matchup. ruffo would win by a 6á0 decision. as the komets go on to dominate the and they would take on the winner of this one, simley and p.e.m. look at this take down by ruben saldivar of simley. and then he'll finish off with a pin over cael lamb. then it's the freshman landon duval at 160 for the spartans, he wrestles his way out of the hold for a point. and then duval would finish it off with the pinfall. simley would cruise to a huge win, 54 to 18 is your final and that would set up the date with top ranked kasson mantorville. one double a title is on the line, km is down, at 182 undefeated patrick kennedy wins by technical fall to cut it to a 21 to 20 simley lead. but then the turning point at 195 quayin short and grant parrish, short would win by a 6á0 decision and that would extend the lead for the spartans. and then the deciding factor, daniel gregory kerkvliet with the quick pin over anthony moe tucker and that will do it. simley knocks off the 3 time defending state champions, we'll have a new state champion this year. moving to class one triple a, the defending section champs albert lea looked to gain a spot in the finals as they faced two seeded northfield. head coach paul durbahn leading his team into battle. the tigers would trail for the majority of the match but their top guys got them some key points, at 120 nic cantu wins by decision to help his team out. and then at 195 pounds the reigning state champ and iowa commit zach glazier against jack holman, an easy take down for two and the glazier would finish him off with the pin. but northfield proved to be too much for albert lea, raiders win 43 to 19 and that set up a date defending state champs owatonna facing northfield, at 160 cayden nelson vs nicholas mikula, nelson would win by decision but his team could not get it done against the raiders. we will have a new team in the 3a tournament, northfield defeats the huskies 36 to 22, they are on top of section one triple a. in one a, three seed chatfield and two seed goodhue going at it. at 220, aj karver for the gophers gets the decision over matthew betcher. but the turning point of the match, wildcats were down... not any more kelby oreilly pins campbell berg at 160 and the goodhue crowd goes absolutely nuts, the wildcats storm back to win 37 to 34, they would later take down caledonia/hous ton in the finals to head to the state tournament.