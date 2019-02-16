Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Saturday's consolation highlights

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Tracking more snow tonight into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's consolation highlights

Image

Friday's 6 p.m. state wrestling highlights

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

Image

Talking about industrial hemp production

Image

National Emergency Reactions

Image

Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

Image

Friday: 2A quarterfinals, 3A semifinals

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Community Events