Speech to Text for Friday's 6 p.m. state wrestling highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the latest. xxx it's one of the most emotional days in wrestling á the quarter and semi finals. we start in the 1a quarters with an escape by clayton mcdonough of central springs á and that's all he'd need to win á recognizing the physicality of the battle. my training has really helped me through this process just like went out there tried to attack attack attack he was really good defense i thought i did pretty good on defending went around and got an escape you know ended up winning the match 1á0. but the coaching staff says clayton can beat this guy á first ranked zach ryg... but he was successful in his 195 pound matchup winning by pin. "feels good i was here last year didn't get where i wanted to be different mindset this year going for that last chance to get a state title. in the class 2a quarters at 132 pounds á undefeated eric faught of clear lake keeps rolling through the bracket á with a win by major decision á nine to one and says he's still learning. that was a match that i probably should have pushed the pace more but some of these guys they try to shut you down and have a game plan is about doing your thing and that's what i did. at 170 á crestwood's second ranked colter bye won a 3á0 decision á and says it's great to see his work paying off. it's great i mean i've finally started to see a little bit of success and it's been pretty awesome. and in the class 3a semiá finals á colby schreiver of mason city wrestles a great match á winning by decision at 138. colby explains how the win felt and also how he feels about his brother á cullan á who injured his shoulder á haulting his quest for a title. "it felt awesome especially the faster i did it in i was pushing the pace the whole match it's not even more the win its just how i wrestled that match. hurt his shoulder in his quarterfinal match and that match really messed it up and it sucks because he's the best kid in the state of iowa in my opinion he doesn't deserve that at all. in des moines á kaleb gillock