Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

playoff basketball continues tonight in north iowa. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with all the action. the newman catholic knights have won their last seven gamesáá today they are hoping to make it eight taking on belmondá klemme. eight would be the lucky number. third quarter jacob schutt fighting his way underneth off the glass and the foul/ iassac fettkether sees open evan paulus and he drills the threeááknights up big. sam kratz to brady gratton good combination there for the easy two. paulus again from outside.. chalk up another threeá knights advance in the west hancock looking to pick it up after losing to clear lake this weekáá taking on central springs. first quarterá tanner thompson showing off his jumperáá three points. off the stealá cayson barnes to gavin becker makes it look easy in transition. barnes with a hail maryááto brayden leerar up with the right. lamar flowers showing he can do it too.. over to lerrar again and same result. late in the first becker to flowersáá he drills the three just before the buzzer. west hancock goes on to win this one 70 to 48. some other playoff basketball scores from the state of iowa, west fork falls to sumner frederick 58 to 55. the run keeps on going for the north butler girls, the knock off kee 49 to 37. bishop garrigan falls to clarksville 54 to 35. lake mills drops their contest 58 to 54 to pocahontas area and bishop garrigan boys blow out north union 95 to 33. and some more boys district scores, west fork wins 93 to 65. crestwood gets by osage 55 to 45. ghv over south hardin 59 to 53. forest city defeats estherville 55 to 46 and the rockford warriors advance, beating riceville 66 to 43. basketball resumes in southern minnesota we start with the biggest girls game in the region. the undefeated superlarks against the reigning 1áa champs lyle pacelli. this game lived up to the hype, a's and superlarks in action. lp's olivia christianson was our saw two weeks ago and that's why, money from the deep two as the athletics take the early lead. but here comes grand meadow, isabelle olsen outlets it to jordyn glynn and the senior will answer with the three pointer. then it's riley queensland on the baseline, she gets around the defense and gets the bank to go. superlarks fight back. but then it's lucy nelson with the basket, the reigning champs get it done, láp hands grand meadow kingsland hosting schaeffer academy, knights had a big lead in the second half, this is why.. wyat pruter drives into the lane for the basket and will extend the lead. schaeffer trying to mount a comeback, isaiah lahr with the three ball and it's good. but kingsland was too good in this one, the three pointer by pruter is good, he went off. the senior had himself a night, another drive to the basket and you can add two more. his 30 points led the way as the knights blow out schaeffer 70