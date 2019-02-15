Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

sports. we begin our basketball coverage tonight with a crosstown showdown between the mayo and century boys. both teams come in playing well... the spartans have won 6 of 8... while the panthers have won six in a row. this was the first half of a doubleheader at century... and it was a shootout. the madsens get the spartans going... mason gets it to gabe and he hits the three. then... josh collins gets an offensive rebound and finds mohamed hammadelniel for three. jack fisher leading a rally for century... he slices through the mayo defense for the layup. panthers down three... gabe hanson gets off a lastáditch shot but it's no good... gabe madsen hit two free throws to seal it for mayo. he finished with 37 points... the spartans second game of the doubleheader... the century girls still looking for their first win of the season. a good start for them here as jordyn sutton hits the jumper. but then the spartans get their offense going... anna miller finds nancy soro for the layáin. then it's foney marcellino... with the strong move to the basket for two. century trying to stay close... it's sutton hitting the baseline jumper. but mayo takes care of business... jess kunkel finds marcellino under the hoop for another basket. the spartans get their thirteenth win... 69 to 50 is the final. over to john marshall... the rockets taking on the albert lea tigers. matthew hurt misses the corner three but lincoln meister is there for the putback. tigers trying to come back... it's dylan scherff sinking the long two. second half... matthew hurt showing off his passing skills... finds jacob daing cutting to the hoop for two. then hurt shows off his range... a double team in the corner? no problem. next jám possession... same spot... same shot... same result. late in the game... hurt with 38 points. how about we make it an even 40? hurt added two free throws late to finish with 42... the rockets win by 12.