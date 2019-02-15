Clear
Talking about industrial hemp production

We're taking a closer look at a the effects of a bill legalizing hemp production.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

17./// the president signed the 867á billion dollar farm bill late last year. among other things, the bill legalizes industrial hemp production. and tonight á minnesotans are talking hemp olde pine theatre in pine island screened 'reefer madness'... a film aimed at scaring people away from marijuana. although the film is largely viewed as comical today, 81 years of hemp prohibition followed its release. we spoke with one farmerááá now interested in industrial "i want to grow it because i think it would be really good. it has so many different things that it's good for so i thought it would be great for my chickens, so my eggs are more healthy and i'm gonna eat the hearts myself and betting. they say hemp is huge with betting. i have a lot of horses." the screening was followed by
