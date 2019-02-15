Speech to Text for Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

two wrestlers from mason city punched their tickets to tomorrow's championship matches á but now á there are even more from the area aiming to be on top of the podium. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á is in des moines with the action.xxx wrestlers and coaches alike both nervous prior to tonight's finals qualifiers. we start in the 1a consolation matches at 160 where lake mills' elijah wagner won a fiveáthree decision where he's now guaranteed a podium finish. i know i just opened up a little bit more in that match i know i'm on the podium and got some guts out of the way and finished strong i guess. in the 1a semiá finals at 195 pounds á chase mccleish of newman catholic wins a sixátwo decision. he'll see an all too familiar face tomorrow night with zach ryg of central springs. i just need to actually wrestle. this season i mean at the beginning of the season i was wrestling good and the past weeks i was wrestling terrible. but this tournament and districts i've been wrestling good he just caught me at districts but that's no biggie, the match was twoá one before that, i should be able to get him. in the class 2a 106 pound semifinal á carter fousek of crestwood wins off a fiveá one decision and he was in disbelief. i don't know hasn't really really sat in that i was in the state finals yet but just happy to get happy to be there and get that win to be where i want to be. and lastly at 132 á eric faught of clear lake wins yet another with a sevená one victory and he says he's where he need to be mentally to get the job done tomorrow. i've got my mind right where i want it. having fun enjoying it working with guys i'm going to be with the next four years at upper iowa warming up with them getting great gos in and these full matches that helps make the most of it. reporting from wells fargo arena in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3