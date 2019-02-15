Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Protecting Your Windows

Window repair companies are busier than usually as of late

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Protecting Your Windows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

companies busier than usual... as they receive calls for cracked or broken windows. kimt news 3's isabella basco takes a look at what you can do to protect a vital part of your home. on the scene ryan sommerfeld works with larson siding and windows... if you're looking to protect your windows from the brutally bitter temps... he says pay close attention to detail. "the biggest thing to do in the winter time is to just make sure your windows are shut, make sure everything is clean, closed and wellá ventilated." if you happen to notice moisutre, mold or mildew in the window sills á he offers some tips. ? "if people have frost or moisture on their windows in the winter time the biggest thing to do is to make sure you have your blinds open or curtains open or get a fan running that way it gets air to your window." summerfeld also says to make sure you use energyá efficient windows so heat doesn't leave it mmaking sure it's a story we first
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -14°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Image

Seal of Literacy

Image

Tracking More Snow for Sunday

Image

Furniture store closing up shop

Image

Woodson Kindergarten Center raises money for breast cancer research

Image

HSNI Exec. Dir. Sybil Soukup receives national recognition

Image

Preparing for a presidential candidate

Image

Career Expo

Image

Elevator Rescue Training

Community Events