Speech to Text for Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

honored./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. today crews are still dealing with the aftermath of a massive pileáup crash in freeborn county. dozens of semis and cars littered interstate 35 south between clarks grove and albert lea yesterday... tons of hulking wreckage kept tow trucks and first responders busy. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is live now near the crash site... jeremiah how it out there? xxx that's right i'm here on iá35... and while the roads are clear now á yesterday the high winds and low visibility caused a major pile up here. traffic wouldn't be free flowing today if not for the hard work of area tow companies. xxx sot: the weather was brutal yesterday vo:powerful winds... pushing the light snow into the air... causing white out conditions on the road. that combination causing a major pile up southbound on iá35 . 40 mile and hour winds you can only see a quarter of a mile ahead of yourself it was bad. vo:today the road is open and somewhat clear thanks to tow truck drivers like dustin tramm. he was one of the many tow companies who was out in the windy mix clearing out the strecth of road... and today he's still busy bringing in damaged cars. sot: craziest i ever seen... multiple pileups everywhere we go we got we got jack knife semis everywhere we got car in the ditch everywhere. vo:he says the pile up on iá35 could have been avoided if people followed one rule. sot: slow down i mean you try to get there in a hurry and you'll end up sitting there for hours vo:that's something that stuck with teanna wiertzema. when the weather started to turn she made an effort to drive as little as possible. it is a little nerve racking and you got to pay a little more attention to what your doing and how fast youre going vo:there are still some trucks and cars on the side of the road... tramm says driving past the sun and plows have done a good job of getting rid of ice and snow on the roadways. the minnesota department of transportatio n is describing the stretch of iá35 where the crash happened as being in normal driving condition. live in freeborn county á jeremiah wilcox á kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. we've reached out to the minnesota state patrol to find out if any of the people involved in yesterday's pileup were hurt. stay with kimt as we learn more.///