Seal of Literacy

Students now have the option to be recognized for being bilignual.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Seal of Literacy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students who can speak áread and write in two or more languages have options. iowa governor kim reynolds approved the state seal of biliteracy last legislative session. students who take a few tests á can receive this seal on their diploma and transcript. seniors jennifer lopez and kristian hammack are bilingual. the are now looking to opportunities after graduation á especially in the medical field.xxx "with this, when we further our careers, if anyone needs any help translating, we can help them. it's just a great opportunity." it's not just iowa that has a seal of biliteracy program á minnesota schools are also participating á as
