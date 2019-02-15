Clear
Furniture store closing up shop

A fixture furniture store in Mason City is set to close for good.

Posted By: Katie Lange

alex jirgens spoke with other furniture competitiors in the area á about how the closure could affect their business. xxx on the scene mason city will be down one less furniture store á as mcgregor's announced their closing. i spoke with other furniture stores in town who say that it's a rough market. the furniture and mattress giant has been in business more than 56 years. they have five stores across iowa.... all will remain open, except in mason city. james tanney of southside furniture and appliance has been in business for a few years now. while the store primarily sells used furniture á he's hopeful some of mcgregor's customer base will make a visit to his shop. "the amount of people that were customers that used to go to mcgregors, a lot of their old customers may not be happy with ashley. they may find another company they my want to go to and it may be us." a going out of business sale begins tomorrow at mcgregor's. in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// west hancock high
