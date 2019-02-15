Speech to Text for Woodson Kindergarten Center raises money for breast cancer research

pink-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com here at woodson kindergarten center - some of austin's littlest citizens are doing their part to raise money for paint the town pink - austin's community effort to raise money for breast cancer research. pennies for pink-pkgll-4 "$1,912 dollars and 66 cents. give yourself a round of applause" woodsen elementary school presented a check to paint the town pink at a school assembly. "yeah, it's really important." although they're only in kindergarten - principal jill rollie thinks her students grasp the idea of what they're raising money for. pennies for pink-pkgll-3 "i think the teachers do a very nice job of educating the students on why we're doing this and being good citizens and giving back to help our greater community" pennies for pink-pkgll-7 students collected pennies over the course of a week - and celebrated with games in the gym. there was an extra special reward for students beating their goal of 900 dollars. "are you ready for mrs. rollie to give a kiss to pixi?" watching their principal plant a smooch on pixi the pig. pennies for pink-pkgll-6 "would you ever kiss a pig? no!" pennies for pink-pkgll-9 students spent some time with pixi too - feeding her blueberries... a reward for a job well done after making an impact in their community. "we definitely wanted to push the message that there's no generosity too small to make a difference, to make an impact, and who knows, one of these pennies just might be the penny that supports a cure for cancer" pennies for pink-pkgll-8 for the last 8 years - woodsen has been collecting pennies for breast cancer research and this year was the most money they've ever raised. in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3. / paint the town pink is a series of events in austin in january and february that raises money for cancer research at the hormel institute. /