Speech to Text for HSNI Exec. Dir. Sybil Soukup receives national recognition

about 3 months after more 150 samoyed dogs were seized from a breeder in worth county - the executive director of the humane society of north iowa is being recognized for her efforts. kimt news 3's alex jirgens talked with her today.xxx sybil honored pups update-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:soukup awarded by humane society of us mason city, ia sybil soukup was 1 of 14 advocates awarded by the humane society of the united states' stop puppy mills campaign. she didn't think she would win an award like this in her career. she adds that she has an enormous amount of help on her side.xxx lowerthird2line:sybil soukup executive director, humane society of north iowa "all of my shelter staff took on the extra effort and the extra demands. my shelter manager stacy rooney, she's really the one that did a lot of the leg work and made a lot of the phone calls. as the face of the organization, i'm happy to represent all of these people that worked so hard for this rescue effort." lowerthird2line:soukup awarded by humane society of us mason city, ia in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. we are bringing you an update on the dogs that were seized - coming up on kimt news 3 at six. / when