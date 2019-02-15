Clear
Preparing for a presidential candidate

How those at Lorados are preparing for US Sen. and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

north iowans to meet a presidential candidate. u-s senator amy klobuchar is going to be in mason city tomorrow for one of her first official campaign stops. she'll be at lorados at 4 p-m. so today kimt news 3's katie huinker is finding out what it takes for a small town restaurant to prepare for such an event.xxx preps for klob visit-mpkgll-1 preps for klob visit-mpkgll-2 when you are planning a visit for a presidential candidate you would think it's high stress and a lot of work but those here at lorados aren't getting too worked up about it, they are ready for klobuchar's visit tomorrow. preps for klob visit-mpkgll-3 her people called my people but i don't have people so they just called me and they've been giving me bits and pieces all week about how they'll conduct the meeting. lowerthird2line:preparing for us sen. amy klobuchar mason city, ia julie bergo owns lorados and was very excited to be asked to host u-s senator amy klobuchar. lowerthirdcourtesy:sunday preparing for us sen. amy klobuchar kimt news 3 she says klobuchar's staff is doing the leg work - making it pretty easy on bergo and her staff. preps for klob visit-mpkgll-7 they've told me just be who we are and i've got extra people coming in to work that day to accommodate whoever shows up and i had to have a pa system set up for her but other than that everything has been status quo. so if you want to learn more about amy klobuchar, tomorrow at 4:00 is your chance right here at lorados. in mason city, katie huinker, kimt news 3. /
