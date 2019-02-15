Clear
Career Expo

Local students learn about future career possibilities.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Career Expo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at southwest middle school in albert lea are getting a jump start on exploring career possibilities.xxx career readiness-vo-1 lowerthird2line:alex palmer 7th grader, southwest middle school i went to the fire department, the police department, and the insurance lowerthird2line:career expo helps students plan their futures albert lea, mn out of thirty different options...studen ts are choosing three career areas they're interested in. local employers are sharing what their jobs are like - and what kind of schooling they needed to get their job. they answered questions and explained what it's like to be a veterinarian... a truck driver... and a firefighter - for example. the sixth and seventh graders are beginning to plan their high school class schedule - so the hope is that the career expo will get them on track to take the classes they'll need to pursue their dream careers after high school.xxx career readiness-sot-1 lowerthird2line:john double administrator, albert lea school district like most of us, i'm still trying to figure out what i want to do when i grow up, they're also in that phase. by them getting to explore careers earlier, hopefully they can narrow down kind of the career zone that they want to be in this is southwest middle school's first time hosting a career expo - but they hope to continue it each year and add more employer presentations. / if you
