Speech to Text for Elevator Rescue Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

situation...you find yourself stuck in an elevator...with now way to get out. in 2017...the rochester fire department responded to 25 calls for people trapped in elevators. that's why today...firefight ers are practicing their skills so they can rescue people as quickly and safely as possible. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to the training.xxx elevator rescue-mpkg-1 elevator rescue-mpkg-2 many of us have a fear of being stuck in an elevator. but the rfd is training to learn to the best ways to keep you safe. elevator rescue-mpkg-3 as more buildings like the holiday inn downtown are upgrading their building. the rochester fire department is doing training in multi level building at the hotel...to get a better understnading of the layout before construction is complete. chad kuhlman is a one of the firefighters training today. he's tells me that 20-17 there were 25 calls of people being trapped...no known numbers on 20-18 but kuhlman says the fire department wants to stay prepared for those elevator emergencies. elevator rescue-mpkg-4 control elevators in a safe manner in order to bring occupants down to the main floor so we can actually gain access to the elevator car and get in a sense it might get stuck. elevator rescue-mpkg-5 in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / for those who have a fear of being trapped in an elevator...it's very rare that the elevator will fall. kuhlman says elevators are equipped with a safety feature to prevent the elevator cart from falling. / a