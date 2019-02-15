Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Elevator Rescue Training

Rochester Firefighters learn how to get you out of an elevator quickly and safely.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Elevator Rescue Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

situation...you find yourself stuck in an elevator...with now way to get out. in 2017...the rochester fire department responded to 25 calls for people trapped in elevators. that's why today...firefight ers are practicing their skills so they can rescue people as quickly and safely as possible. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to the training.xxx elevator rescue-mpkg-1 elevator rescue-mpkg-2 many of us have a fear of being stuck in an elevator. but the rfd is training to learn to the best ways to keep you safe. elevator rescue-mpkg-3 as more buildings like the holiday inn downtown are upgrading their building. the rochester fire department is doing training in multi level building at the hotel...to get a better understnading of the layout before construction is complete. chad kuhlman is a one of the firefighters training today. he's tells me that 20-17 there were 25 calls of people being trapped...no known numbers on 20-18 but kuhlman says the fire department wants to stay prepared for those elevator emergencies. elevator rescue-mpkg-4 control elevators in a safe manner in order to bring occupants down to the main floor so we can actually gain access to the elevator car and get in a sense it might get stuck. elevator rescue-mpkg-5 in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / for those who have a fear of being trapped in an elevator...it's very rare that the elevator will fall. kuhlman says elevators are equipped with a safety feature to prevent the elevator cart from falling. / a
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -11°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Career Expo

Image

Elevator Rescue Training

Image

Friday morning state wrestling highlights

Image

Life's last love song

Image

Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

Image

Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Image

2A Thursday

Image

1A Thursday

Image

Thursday 3A

Image

State wrestlers advance in Iowa individual state tournament

Community Events