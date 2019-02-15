Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Friday morning state wrestling highlights
Wrestlers earned a spot on the podium with quarterfinal wins Friday.
Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 1:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
4°
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
3°
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -9°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
7°
Hi: 8° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
7°
Hi: 7° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
2°
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
More Weather
Tracking a cold sunshine and weekend snow.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Southbound I-35 reopened near Albert Lea
Police say stolen Ritchie Valens memorabilia is recovered
Update: 2 north Iowa men hospitalized following head-on crash in Worth County
'It just tugs at your heart' - 2 days before man dies, longtime couple weds inside Algona hospital
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on roads in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
Longtime Mason City furniture store says it is closing
Law Enforcement: Tow ban lifted throughout much of north Iowa; 'terrible' roads in southern Minnesota
On Valentine's Day, it's life's last love song for a woman in north Iowa
State Patrol: 1 killed in southern Minnesota rollover crash
Another arrest for delivering meth to a cooperating individual in Mason City
Latest Video
Friday morning state wrestling highlights
Life's last love song
Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures
Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch
2A Thursday
1A Thursday
Thursday 3A
State wrestlers advance in Iowa individual state tournament
Former hotel developer files lawsuit
Local wrestlers advance in Iowa state individual tournament
Community Events