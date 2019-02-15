Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Life's last love song

A local woman is living out her final days surrounded by family, love and song

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Life's last love song

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day is of course a day to celebrate love, but that love can sometimes be tinged with bittersweetne ss. today a local woman spent her final valentines day surrounded by the comfort of her family and a song... all while she waits to be reunited with the love of her life. kimt news 3's katie huinker has the story. xxx it's a love story for the ages but sadly it is coming to an end. but not before this patient received a special treat this valentines day. after fighting cancer for 7 years á melva indvik is living out her final days at mercy one north iowa hospice. today she and her family got a special surprise. we were informed this morning that they would be coming and singing to my mother in law this valentines day nat students at newman deliver these singing valentines each year along with a long stemmed rose to raise money for their choir program. this year they added a song, "you are my sunshine"... nat melva and her husband, lowell, were the sunshine in each other's lives... until lowell passed last october... in this very same room. they had a beautiful beautiful strong relationship, were married for many years. during a very difficult time, it's something melva's daughter in law finds peace in. the last few months have been very challenging for her and as we reminise
Mason City
Few Clouds
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -22°
Albert Lea
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -20°
Rochester
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -21°
Tracking a slick commute and cold sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Life's last love song

Image

Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

Image

Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Image

2A Thursday

Image

1A Thursday

Image

Thursday 3A

Image

State wrestlers advance in Iowa individual state tournament

Image

Former hotel developer files lawsuit

Image

Local wrestlers advance in Iowa state individual tournament

Image

In love since 1955

Community Events