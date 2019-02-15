Speech to Text for Life's last love song

day is of course a day to celebrate love, but that love can sometimes be tinged with bittersweetne ss. today a local woman spent her final valentines day surrounded by the comfort of her family and a song... all while she waits to be reunited with the love of her life. kimt news 3's katie huinker has the story. xxx it's a love story for the ages but sadly it is coming to an end. but not before this patient received a special treat this valentines day. after fighting cancer for 7 years á melva indvik is living out her final days at mercy one north iowa hospice. today she and her family got a special surprise. we were informed this morning that they would be coming and singing to my mother in law this valentines day nat students at newman deliver these singing valentines each year along with a long stemmed rose to raise money for their choir program. this year they added a song, "you are my sunshine"... nat melva and her husband, lowell, were the sunshine in each other's lives... until lowell passed last october... in this very same room. they had a beautiful beautiful strong relationship, were married for many years. during a very difficult time, it's something melva's daughter in law finds peace in. the last few months have been very challenging for her and as we reminise