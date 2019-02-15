Speech to Text for Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

in rough shape for the morning commute with ice patches that create very slick travel. plan on another slow morning commute with less blowing snow. many schools are on a 2 hour delay. we will see sunshine today which should help with the ice but it will still be very cold with highs near 8 degrees. wind chills are as low as á30 this morning with a wind chill advisory for all through the middle of this morning. wind chills remain between á10 and á25 today. clouds will start to increase from the southwest this afternoon. saturday will be quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper teens. more snow arrives for saturday night after midnight and will linger through sunday night around midnight. expect roughly 2á4" from this system and expect for travel delays on sunday. cool air kicks off next week with partly sunny skies. we are tracking another chance for snow tuesday night and wednesday as temperatures return to the lower 20's. we will see middle 20's for the end of the week. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng pm clouds. highs: upper single digits. wind chills near á10 to á25. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near á1. winds: northwest becoming northeast at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: partly sunny. highs: upper teens. still ahead... an audit is released about minnesota's trouble driver's