Speech to Text for Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was a big night for some wrestling and some hockey. the section 1áa girls hockey playoffs culminated in owatonna tonight. the lourdes eagles have had a masterful season, and they were looking to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2006 as they faced faribault. the eagles scored less than 30 seconds into the game and they did it again, an absolute snipe by clara billings and it's a two to nothing game. then it's allison smith from the top of the blue line, she shoots and scores, lourdes is up 3 to nothing after one period. kylie verness with the shot... it's deflected and abby wick is there for the rebound, the sophomore nets the hat trick in less than two periods. emma schmitz with the shot and wick is there to put it back in, and that will do it in owatonna... it had been 13 years since the last time the eagles went to the state tournament and they will achieve it tonight. they'll get some hardware too it's celebration time in rochester. lourdes will head to the state tournament as your section 1á section one double a quarterfinal action on the mats... kassoná mantorville hosting la crescentá hokah. at 120 pounds... kám senior robby horsman facing bryce duffy... horsman takes control early... and finishes this one off with the pin. at 160 pounds... kám freshman bennett berge against dane mccormick... berge gets him flipped upside down and gets the pin. the komets dominate... they win 80 to nothing. section one triple a tournament kicking off in owatonna as they host century, the panthers knocked off jm in a playáin game to advance. but this was the night for the huskies, eighth grader cael robb with the pin. they would be in control throughout the night, shoulders square on teh mat and chase dallman gets the pin at 126. and then the matchup of the night at 152, seventh ranked kaden nelson against 31á7 owen pharo of century. nelson would win the battle 7á5, huskies dominate 70 to nothing. the john marshall rockets still have a chance at the big nine conference championship... and tonight, they had a special guest. coach k... mike krzyzewski of duke in the house as jám takes on northfield. and of course he's here to see matthew hurt. here's hurt on the inbound play... he gets the lob pass and scores. then on the fast break... jacob daing gets it to hurt and he finishes strong for another two. northfield responds... blake christensen hits the three from the wing. but jám took command in the second half... simon werven gets the steal and throws it down at the other end. matthew hurt lead all scorers with 29...