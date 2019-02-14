Speech to Text for Thursday 3A

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

iowa viewing area will take the mats in des moines throughout the day hoping to capture a state crown by saturday. the mason city mohawks kicked the day off with all four qualifiers advancing to tomorrow's quarterfinals. jace rhodes won at 106 with a 10áfour decision... then at 120 á studentá athlete of the week á cullan schriever defeated kael scranton by pinfall á his brother colby also won by pin at 138 ... and troy monahan won by pin at heavyweight. the wrestling action continues throughout the day and káiá mát news three's á kaleb gillock á will bring us highlights from tonight's top matches