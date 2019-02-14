Thursday 3A

Clear
Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

iowa viewing area will take the mats in des moines throughout the day hoping to capture a state crown by saturday. the mason city mohawks kicked the day off with all four qualifiers advancing to tomorrow's quarterfinals. jace rhodes won at 106 with a 10áfour decision... then at 120 á studentá athlete of the week á cullan schriever defeated kael scranton by pinfall á his brother colby also won by pin at 138 ... and troy monahan won by pin at heavyweight. the wrestling action continues throughout the day and káiá mát news three's á kaleb gillock á will bring us highlights from tonight's top matches
