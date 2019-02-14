Speech to Text for State wrestlers advance in Iowa individual state tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state tournament continued tonight and multiple wrestlers from our area are headed to the quarterfinals. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á is in des moines with the latest. the state quarterfinals are in the books and we have well over a dozen wrestlers that are one step closer to the state finals. in class 2a at 132 pounds á clear lake's undefeated eric faught had little trouble with tayten ricard á defeating him by tech fall 16 to nothing in three minutes and 45 seconds. faught says the new seeding system this year brings new challenges and this win helps prepare him for tomorrow. every match is fun no matter who it is what it is, some kids aren't as good at the seeding now makes you i gotta be ready for the first match because there's already been upsets. you don't think about that, it's just go out there, do what you do and everything will come. then at 170 pounds á fifth ranked spencer mooberry of osage the win with the 10ásix decision. he says today's match was closer than he'd have liked for it to have been á but it's a confidence booster heading into tomorrow. it gives me some confidence first time winning in the wells last year when i went on too. it's big á just want to get one win under my belt before heading into a big round tomorrow and just looking to advance. i also had a chance to chat with clear lake head coach mike lester before leaving the building about what it feels like as a coach to see their athletes doing well. that feels great because it's one of those things where they do, they work they work. i mean we put hours into that wrestling room throughout the whole year and the little things that we work on to see that they're listening and being very coachable, and they'r'e dancing with it, it's phenomenal just to see them. because it's fun to watch the success of these students i mean that's why we coach á just to see how excited they get when they win a big match like we did today um yeah it's just great to have them go through that. we'll have a complete list of the quarterfinalis ts on our website at káiá mát dot com. reporting from des moines á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three