Former hotel developer files lawsuit

the river city renaissance project... is expected to revitalize downtown mason city with a new hotel á arena á conference center á and more. it's faced it's fair share of issues since its inception... switching developers... missing deadlines... and facing lawsuits. the city is being slapped with yet another lawsuit from former hotel developer gá8 development of san diego. káiámát news three's brian tabick joins us live now with the details. xxx katie george... city administrator aaron burnett says they are almost ready to discuss a predevelopmen t agreement with the council regarding the hotel portion of the project. while the city's facing legal action from gá 8... you can see from the ice arena construction behind me... the project is still moving forward as planned. xxx the city plans to continue to work on projects continue on schedule. mason city city administrator burnett has made completing the river city renaissance project one of his top priorities when he took office in june of last year and says they need to move the project forward quickly in order to capture all of the state funding. former developer gá8 is now claiming in a lawsuit that while they were still leading the project á the city breached their contract by not providing the iá eádáa with financing paperwork& meanwhile city administrator burnett says it requested but never received those papers from gá8. this is not the first lawsuit gá8 has filed against the city. in 20á17&the iáeá dáa said they would not approve state funding for the downtown project until the legal matter was taken care of& and burntett is uncertain if this new lawsuit could delay funding to the project again. xxx i've made ieda aware of the lawsuit i've not heard any comments on how they wouldn't necessarily perceive that or any actions that they may take nothing i can reiterate is it ieda has been incredibly supportive of the progress i reached out to the iáeádáa todayááthey say they are looking in to the matter and expect to give us an answer tomorrow morning as to whether this will impact the approval of state funding. live in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three.///