Speech to Text for Local wrestlers advance in Iowa state individual tournament

wrestling... it's the most wonderful time of the year. the individual high school state yournament kicked off today in des moines á and kimt news three sports' kaleb gillock brings us the highlights from class 1á a.xxx for high school wrestlers the orocess is pretty simple. win two matches and you're into the semis, win another and you're in a title match. local wrestlers took to the mats today to take the first of those steps. we pick up in class 1a with undefeated jacob mcbride of newman catholic. he wuld go on to win by by a decision of six to nothing which he says he's just taking it one match at a time. "it's good, no matter what i did last year just gotta come home one match at a time that's all i'm saying. that's what i've been saying this entire couple months into this is one mat at a time." then at 160 punds elijah wagner he's ranked sixth for lake mills he'd go on to win with a decision of sixá two and he said that he knows that the road that lies ahead isn't an easy one. "it means a lot, you know i'll have a tough match in the semis. if i win again and, you know, hopefully just wrestle back the best i can." next at 170 pounds á tate hagen of west hancock would come back from behind to win with the decision of six to three and he said that he's glad the jitters are just out of the way. "the jitters just kind of took all of my wrestling and got in my head too much trying to block that out and just wrestle á coach preached all week long keep working, keep working." then at 182 of belmondá klemme it's tucker kroeze he would go on to win with a 12áfive decision and after the match was over he was simply exhausted. "uh, felt a little out of shape but allá around good match and come out with the win that's all that matters." and lastly at heavyweight á chandler redenius from west hancock á he would win by fall just after three minutes and he say's he's excited to finally pick up his first win and isn't upset with the nearfall that happened at the end of the first period. "i'm excited because it's my first win down here and first period well you gotta work with what you got i got out of those headlocks and getting that turn was real big." from wells fargo arena in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3