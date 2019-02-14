Speech to Text for In love since 1955

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

resident. well it's hard to imagine... but one rochester couple is spending their 63rd valentines day together... and kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is sharing their love story./// on the scene when you walk into river bend assisted living, what you may not know is that a real love story lies behind this door. laureen and robert stelley have been married for over 60 years. "december 1955... i had to stop and think!" they met at a gas station, and robert knew laureen was the one. "i picked her out and i told her i wanted to go with her!" their most proud accomplishmen t "raising em, they all turned out good, and we're proud of them." the family they've raised "8 children... oh i knew i should've done something. like 24 and 23 grandchildren and great." but laureen says what has kept them together this long isn't something simple like always making each other smile... though robert is good at that "i used to give her roses." it's about not quitting when the going gets tougháand laureen worries about future generations who give up too easily. "they don't wait to solve a problem." but she says at the end of the dayáif you care for someone enough, it'll work out. "you just do what you have to and you obey and you love each other." in rochester "we had a lot of fun and we used to always have a cadillac" brooke mckivergan "oh look at that hair do" kimt news 3 the stelleys say they get visits from their children and grandchildren often which keeps them young. everyone's love story looks different... and for a humboldt county couple